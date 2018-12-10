Charity hopes to make up for stolen collection bucket

A charity that brings Christmas to disabled orphans in Belarus estimates it has lost hundreds of euro after one of its collection buckets was stolen over the weekend.

The International Orphanage Development Programme, a registered charity, said a new volunteer on his first day collecting for the organisation momentarily left the bucket down in a Dublin cafe, was distracted, and an opportunistic thief lifted the collection.

It is now hoping the public will donate to its cause so it can maintain its work.

Tom McEnaney, who founded the charity, said CCTV footage has been obtained from the premises and gardaí are investigating. However he holds out little hope of the funds being recovered.

“It’s the first time in 20 years we’ve ever lost money. We have never lost a penny until now,” Mr McEnaney said. “It’s a real kick in the teeth for us.”

The charity sends volunteers to Belarus during Russian Christmas in the first week of January to deliver gifts to 600 children with mental and physical disabilities in orphanages there.

They particularly focus on one orphanage where children with disabilities have been rescued from abusive situations, but will also travel to a child prison that detains 78 12- to 18-year-olds.

For the first time, the IODP will also look to assist a centre for young adults with disabilities, a facility that is now home to one of the orphans the charity has helped over the years.

Santa will come to all the children in the orphanage — and, thanks to the help of the IODP, all the requests in their letters will be met.

However Mr McEnaney said the IODP will also work to improve living conditions at these facilities beyond Christmas.

Medicines, libraries, and sports equipments are just some of the tangible benefits the IODP will bring to the orphanages.

The group fly out on January 1. In the meantime, they hope the public can help make up the shortfall arising from the theft.

“We’ve had a really good response on Twitter, some great people have been very quick to help,” Mr McEnaney said.

Those who wish to make an online donation can do so here.