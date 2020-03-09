News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Charity helps over 300 people leave Direct Provision

Sibusiso Lowrene, a single mother who recently moved out of Direct Provision living.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 07:30 AM

Homeless charity DePaul has helped over 300 people to leave Direct Provision centres across the country.

There are 5,645 people living in 36 centres nationwide, with an extra 1,633 people staying in emergency accommodation.

The homeless charity worked across seven counties including Meath, Dublin, Monaghan, Galway, Sligo, Mayo and Louth.

"We are aware through our own research that there are people who have previously been in Direct Provision accessing homeless accommodation," said Depaul’s CEO David Carroll.

That is why we feel this initiative is so important as it mitigates the risk of people ending up in homeless services once they have been granted the legal right to stay in Ireland.

“There are challenges in sourcing accommodation for everyone in the current housing market, but those leaving accommodation centres face particular challenges including language difficulties, issues filling out forms and being aware of their rights. To see people and families finally have place to call home here in Ireland after many years of waiting and to know we played a part in that is a great thing.”

One of those people helped by the charity is Sibusiso Lowrene - a single mother-if-two from Zimbabwe.

“We are happy now. When we first came to Ireland my kids were telling me ‘Mammy, let’s go back’. This is painful. Living in Direct Provision was a real challenge.

I told them you need to be patient, one day things will change. They didn’t understand at the time.

“I am working as a carer now and I am really happy to be contributing and being a part of the community."

