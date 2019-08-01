News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Charity fun runs among the many things seven young people in Oberstown did to get Gaisce Awards

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 11:53 AM

Seven young people who took part in charity fun runs and a Meals on Wheels programme, among other things, received their Bronze and Silver Gaisce Awards this week.

The seven completed their Gaisce challenges over the past 12 months in each of the four categories of community involvement, personal skill, physical recreation and adventure journey.

Director of Oberstown Pat Bergin said: “These awards are a real testament to each of the seven young people who received them on campus today.

"The awards illustrate how despite often coming from difficult backgrounds young people can achieve so much when they are provided with a safe and secure environment and the supports to flourish.

"The aim of Gaisce is to support young people in fulfilling their potential and that reflects our commitment at Oberstown to help young people to return to their communities and make a positive contribution.”

    The activities include:

  • Raising funds for local charities through on-site fun runs, and participation in the Oberstown Meals on Wheels programme serving members of the local community from the campus kitchens;

  • The Street Doctors programme – a first aid course tailored to the lives of young people in Oberstown which addresses situations they may potentially encounter in their communities;

  • Participation in the Oberstown Campus Council – a forum of young people, staff and management which allows young people to have their voice heard and to contribute to decision making on campus ensuring the views of young people are taken into account at all levels;

  • An art and design project to paint a large mural in one of the visitor rooms in Oberstown reflecting the United Nations convention on the rights of the child;

  • Football coaching, digital music production;

  • Barista training in partnership with Java Republic;

  • The National Elite Fitness Professional Certificate in Fitness Instruction, accredited by The European Health & Fitness Association;

  • Culinary and baking skills;

  • Textiles, Pottery, Mindfulness and reflexology.

Deputy Director of Oberstown, Damien Hernon, said: “We are so proud of the young people receiving their Gaisce awards today and the staff who guided them on their journey.

"Participating in the awards and other programmes in Oberstown give young people the best possible chance to move on with their lives in a positive way after they leave the Campus.

"Despite their detention, young people in Oberstown can, and want to, contribute to the wider community by availing of the opportunities on offer, through programmes such as Gaisce. We are thrilled for the young people and the recognition of their great work.”

