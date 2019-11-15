News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Charity for the elderly says 'make our minutes count' this Christmas

Charity for the elderly says 'make our minutes count' this Christmas
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 15, 2019 - 07:34 AM

We're being asked to 'make our minutes count' this Christmas.

The support group that helps older people age at home, ALONE, is launching it's Christmas campaign today.

The group is appealing for volunteers of all ages and in all areas to spend time with older people in the community.

CEO of ALONE Seán Moynihan says these volunteers are essential to tackle issues of loneliness and isolation:

Seán Moynihan
Seán Moynihan

"We provide training (and) information session and then we match them up with older people in their areas who maybe don't have as much company as they'd like or who need to get involved in social activities."

Mr Moynihan said the volunteers will help those who "because of bereavement, old age or illness, have ended up a little cut off".

READ MORE

Gsoc to probe judge’s ‘texts to woman’

More on this topic

Self-neglect among older people on the riseSelf-neglect among older people on the rise

'We all have a role to play': Calls for system to curb urban isolation of the elderly'We all have a role to play': Calls for system to curb urban isolation of the elderly

Over 65s not getting recommended amount of physical activityOver 65s not getting recommended amount of physical activity

Third of over 50s living alone ‘socially isolated’Third of over 50s living alone ‘socially isolated’


TOPIC: Elderly

More in this Section

Gardaí investigate after pair climb to hospital roof to play Ouija board and drink alcoholGardaí investigate after pair climb to hospital roof to play Ouija board and drink alcohol

Threatening phone calls among issues facing women in politics highlighted by NWCIThreatening phone calls among issues facing women in politics highlighted by NWCI

Latest: HSE publishes winter plan to tackle overcrowdingLatest: HSE publishes winter plan to tackle overcrowding

PAC slam National Transport Authority's use of highly paid agency staffPAC slam National Transport Authority's use of highly paid agency staff


Lifestyle

I’d always promised myself a day off school when Gay Bryne died.Secret diary of an Irish teacher: I’ve been thinking about my students, wondering who their ‘Gay Byrne’ will be

In an industry where women battle ageism and sexism, Meryl Streep has managed to decide her own destiny – and roles, writes Suzanne HarringtonJeepers Streepers: Hollywood royalty, all hail queen Meryl

'Ask Audrey' has been the newspaper's hysterical agony aunt “for ages, like”.Ask Audrey: Guten tag. Vot the f**k is the story with your cycle lanes?

Daphne Wright’s major new exhibition at the Crawford addresses such subjects as ageing and consumerism, writes Colette SheridanFinding inspiration in domestic situations

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »