Charity for the elderly says 'make our minutes count' this Christmas

We're being asked to 'make our minutes count' this Christmas.

The support group that helps older people age at home, ALONE, is launching it's Christmas campaign today.

The group is appealing for volunteers of all ages and in all areas to spend time with older people in the community.

CEO of ALONE Seán Moynihan says these volunteers are essential to tackle issues of loneliness and isolation:

Seán Moynihan

"We provide training (and) information session and then we match them up with older people in their areas who maybe don't have as much company as they'd like or who need to get involved in social activities."

Mr Moynihan said the volunteers will help those who "because of bereavement, old age or illness, have ended up a little cut off".