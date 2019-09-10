News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Charity and teachers' body produce guidelines for supporting homeless schoolchildren

Charity and teachers' body produce guidelines for supporting homeless schoolchildren
By Dan Buckley
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 04:18 PM

Focus Ireland and the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) have produced a new guidance resource for primary school teachers and principals who are supporting students and families who are homeless or at risk.

It aims to highlight the reality of homelessness and its impact on children’s education as well as offering some practical suggestions about how schools can support pupils.

The most recent figures issued by the Dept of Housing show that 3,778 children are currently homeless which is a jump of more than 400% in just five years.

The latest regional figures also show that the crisis has now sadly spread nationwide with more than 500 families and 1,000 children now homeless outside of Dublin.

A recent survey by the Irish Primary Principals’ Network found that more than one in four primary schools have children who are homeless and suffering from anxiety, poor self-esteem and exhaustion.

A survey of more than 1,000 school principals found that 27% of primary schools have homeless children.

“As a newly qualified teacher working here 30 years ago, I could never have foreseen that one day I would be launching a resource on primary school children’s homelessness,” said INTO president, Feargal Brougham.

“The idea that almost 4,000 children would be homeless was an alien one decades ago, it is a repugnant reality today.“

Speaking about the resource and its wider impact, Focus Ireland director of advocacy, Mike Allen, said: “This resource will be of great assistance to teachers and principals in primary schools nationwide who are working to help many children and families who are facing homelessness.

"The damage it is causing to our children was again highlighted last week as over 2,250 children who are homeless went back to school."

READ MORE

Almost half of Irish children talk to strangers online, report finds

More on this topic

Homelessness charities see demand hit highHomelessness charities see demand hit high

Focus Ireland reveals newborns among homeless living in emergency accommodationFocus Ireland reveals newborns among homeless living in emergency accommodation

Dublin homeless hub shelved after charity pulls out over its suitabilityDublin homeless hub shelved after charity pulls out over its suitability

Over 3,700 children in emergency accommodation as new school year beginsOver 3,700 children in emergency accommodation as new school year begins

HomelessnesschildreneducationschoolINTOFocus IrelandTOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Work to dismantle Cork's iconic Shakey Bridge underwayWork to dismantle Cork's iconic Shakey Bridge underway

Ireland's top heroin boss has luxurious range rover seized by Criminal Assets BureauIreland's top heroin boss has luxurious range rover seized by Criminal Assets Bureau

Abuse victims’ advocate calls for meeting with Julian Smith over compensationAbuse victims’ advocate calls for meeting with Julian Smith over compensation

Man who took 12,000 pictures of woman without her consent to be re-sentenced at District CourtMan who took 12,000 pictures of woman without her consent to be re-sentenced at District Court


Lifestyle

Comfort underfoot is essential for the colder days ahead, but with so much choice there’s also expert opinion on what to choose and how to go about it, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Snug in a rug: Keeping warm as the weather cools

Kya deLongchamps offers some valuable tips on how to get your green winter daily cleaning arsenal ready in just one afternoonLean, green, clean — skin and lung friendly cleaning products

Following a lengthy break from stand-up, Deirdre O’Kane has been tickling the nation’s funny bone again, and falling back in love with making us laugh.Deirdre O'Kane's on her new Sky TV show

A summer pudding is an oldie but a goodie. It can include a combination of any soft summer fruits.Michelle Darmody: Summer berry recipes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »