Over 1,000 are flocking to Co Meath today for a charity airshow in aid of Down Syndrome.

Up to 70 aircraft are involved, with performances by the Irish Air Corps and the 'Irish Historic Flight' foundation - at Ballyboy Airfield just outside Athboy.

There are helicopter rides, bouncy castles, vintage displays - and a barbeque.

"We have a large number of vintage aircraft," said organiser Cathal O'Connell

Gates open at 11am and full details and updates are available online at ballyboyairfield.com.