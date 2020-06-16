News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Charges over stone-throwing incident at Cork deli

The Courthouse on Anglesea Street, Cork. Generic Court Picture Dan Linehan
By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 09:25 PM

A rock was thrown at the front of a delicatessen in Ballintemple and ricocheted close to a woman with two young children outside the shop, it was alleged yesterday at Cork District Court.

Garda Janbart Haandrikman arrested Paul Maguire, 20, of no fixed address and brought him before the court yesterday afternoon.

Maguire was charged with causing criminal damage to Basil on Blackrock Road at lunchtime yesterday and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Garda Haandrikman objected to bail being granted to Maguire for reasons including the seriousness of the alleged offences.

Maguire was described as being highly abusive to the owner of the store and members of staff saying he was going to stab them with a knife.

It was further alleged that he threw a rock at the front of the shop which ricocheted where there was a woman and young children. The woman and her children had to be taken into the store for their protection, the garda said.

Paul Maguire applied for bail through solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher.

He said he never threatened the owner of the shop but said he would “press charges” against him for allegedly pushing him out of the shop.

He said he did not throw any rock. He said he picked up two rocks because he was afraid for his life when three people came after him from the shop. He said the only reason he went into the shop was for a drink of tap water because he had no access to water as he was living in a tent on the Marina in Cork.

Inspector Conor Dillon asked the young man if he understood how the shop owner could be in fear of him when he saw him outside with two rocks. The defendant did not know why the owner would be in fear of him.

Judge O’Leary remanded him on bail to stay at least 200 metres away from Basil on Blackrock Road and adjourned the case until today (Wed) at Cork District Court.

