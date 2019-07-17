News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Charges for excessive use of water about 'conservation' not generating revenue

Charges for excessive use of water about 'conservation' not generating revenue
By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 01:37 PM

The Director of Water with the Commission for Regulation of Utilities, Laura Brien, has said that the introduction of charges for excessive use of water is not a ‘revenue generator’ for Irish Water. “It’s about water conservation.”

Ms Brien told RTÉ radio’s News at One that letters will be sent to Irish Water customers “over the next couple of months.”

This is about a decision to focus on water conservation, “an incentive, via charges, to make that happen.”

A charge of €1.85 per 1,000 litres will be imposed for any usage over the annual allowance with a maximum charge of €500 per household, she explained.

A first fix will be free of charge for any leaks “between the gate and the front door”, but homeowners are responsible for any leaks within the house.

The majority of problems are not leaks under floors, but issues such as continuously running toilets, she said.

When asked about what it would cost a homeowner to have such leaks repaired, Ms Brien said she did not have such data.

A survey carried out by Irish Water found that 52% of the public acknowledges that they waste water.

25% of people believe that they do not need to conserve water because of the level of rainfall in Ireland.

The utility launched a water-conservation campaign today, encouraging people to only use what they need.

The utility says the campaign is vital to safeguard the supply for future generations.

- additional reporting by Digital Desk staff

More on this topic

More than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting waterMore than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting water

Call for weekly testing of bathing water off Galway beachesCall for weekly testing of bathing water off Galway beaches

Eoin O Broin: Water fines for excessive usage unfairEoin O Broin: Water fines for excessive usage unfair

Irish Water hoping to have a new wastewater treatment facility up and running by 2026Irish Water hoping to have a new wastewater treatment facility up and running by 2026

TOPIC: Irish Water

More in this Section

Micheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and ResearchMicheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and Research

Government set to oppose EU daylight saving time plansGovernment set to oppose EU daylight saving time plans

Court hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four othersCourt hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four others

More than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting waterMore than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting water


Lifestyle

Close to Lisbon but far less crowded, this pleasant town is the ideal base for rest and relaxation, says Liz Ryan.Cascais: The dreamy Portuguese seaside town you really need to know

Here are some ideas if you’re finding shows limited in terms of representation.5 shows that will offer your child a more diverse view of the world

Mix up your usual Friday night fish supper with this Japanese inspired number.How to make salmon teriyaki

Limestone, a river and Theodore Roosevelt. Luke Rix-Standing peels through the layers of one of nature’s mightiest sites.As the Grand Canyon turns 100 – a brief history of the world’s most famous rock formation

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »