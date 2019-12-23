News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Charge for attending minor injury unit reduced

Charge for attending minor injury unit reduced
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 07:39 PM

The charge for attending a minor injury unit has been reduced from €100 to €75 as of today.

The HSE say the units have a significantly lower wait time than emergency departments around the country, averaging at 2 hours.

Minister for Health Simon Harris signed the statutory instrument today.

All 11 units throughout the country have access to x-ray and basic diagnostic services.

GPs regularly refer their patients to Injury Units and people can walk-in and self- present directly to any Injury Unit for treatment.

They do not treat children under the age of five, serious head injuries, abdominal (stomach) pain, medical illnesses or mental health problems.

The 11 units across the country are in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Dundalk, Ennis, Mallow, Bantry, Nenagh, Monaghan and Roscommon.

READ MORE

'This is our fourth Christmas without Ciara. It's hard,' says mother who lost daughter following concert

More on this topic

NI hospital hoping to double the amount of cataract patients from the Republic next yearNI hospital hoping to double the amount of cataract patients from the Republic next year

Sinn Féin hit out as staff at Rotunda have to fundraise for 'vital' piece of equipmentSinn Féin hit out as staff at Rotunda have to fundraise for 'vital' piece of equipment

HSE says systems ‘not fit for future needs’; Doctors vote for industrial actionHSE says systems ‘not fit for future needs’; Doctors vote for industrial action

Thousands of hospital staff set to strike in new year after industrial action ballotThousands of hospital staff set to strike in new year after industrial action ballot


TOPIC: HSE

More in this Section

Two arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of drugs in KildareTwo arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of drugs in Kildare

Gardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from DublinGardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from Dublin

Gardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway houseGardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway house

'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres


Lifestyle

Just in case the regular schedules don't float your boat.Streaming and catch-up options for Christmas TV viewing

The sheer volume of offerings can be overwhelming at this time of year, so Des O'Driscoll picks some of the best shows to watch or recordChristmas TV highlights for the next three days

From the lap of luxury to chill-out spas — we’ve rounded up the best short breaks between Christmas and the New YearThinking of a festive mini break? If so here's some Twixmas breaks that might suit!

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »