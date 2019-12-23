Charge for attending minor injury unit reduced

The charge for attending a minor injury unit has been reduced from €100 to €75 as of today.

The HSE say the units have a significantly lower wait time than emergency departments around the country, averaging at 2 hours.

Minister for Health Simon Harris signed the statutory instrument today.

All 11 units throughout the country have access to x-ray and basic diagnostic services.

GPs regularly refer their patients to Injury Units and people can walk-in and self- present directly to any Injury Unit for treatment.

They do not treat children under the age of five, serious head injuries, abdominal (stomach) pain, medical illnesses or mental health problems.

The 11 units across the country are in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Dundalk, Ennis, Mallow, Bantry, Nenagh, Monaghan and Roscommon.