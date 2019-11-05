Change of site ownership and time constraints - not traffic concerns - prompted Cork On Ice move to docklands, say promoters

A change of site ownership and time constraints - not traffic concerns - are behind the relocation of Cork on Ice to a new docklands venue this year, its promoters have insisted.

This is despite Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) expressing traffic concerns in its submission on a planning application from the owners of Mahon Point Shopping Centre, made in early September, for the temporary use of an overflow car park at Mahon Point - Cork on Ice's home for the last nine years - for the erection of a marquee for a seasonal event.

The applicants sought permission for a temporary marquee from mid-November to the end of January, for the next three years.

Planning consultants argued that there would be no undue traffic impacts and there have been no access problems to the site over the last nine years.

But in its submission, TII expressed concerns about the development's impact on the operation and safety of the national road network, including the at-capacity N40 South Ring Road.

While a decision is still awaited on the planning application, the relocation of Cork on Ice event to Centre Park Road was confirmed yesterday.

Last night, the event's promoter, Bill Cremin, of Cool Running Events, said the relocation is due to a recent change of ownership of the original site in Mahon Point and "time constraints".

This year's event will run seven days a week from November 22 until January 26, with five sessions a day from Monday to Friday and 10 sessions daily on Saturday and Sunday, creating up to 35 seasonal jobs.

Labour representative, Peter Horgan, said local residents would like to see a detailed traffic management plan for the event.

“We must have a similar traffic management plan to that of Live at the Marquee with set down areas and traffic diverted away from the village, which is already choking with congestion," he said.

“Public transport enhancements must be provided in such a plan also."

Mr Cremin said having identified traffic patterns from the event over the last decade, they know it will have "little or no impact on the surrounding areas".

"Even with full capacity on the ice rink, this is on average just 70 car visits and there is car parking space on-site for more than double that," he said.

"Cork on Ice is very different to the typical events held at the Live at the Marquee site, as everyone has set times to visit throughout the day and do not all come in at once.

"Our peak times are at the weekends and holidays when schools and offices are closed and commuter traffic is very low."