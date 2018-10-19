Change in operator to bring 'immediate improvements' in bus frequency on three Dublin routes

Three more Dublin Bus routes will be run by another company from this weekend.

The 111, 184 and 185 services will be operated by Go-Ahead, which is in the middle of taking control of 24 routes.

The National Transport Authority says passengers should see "immediate improvements" in frequency.

This follows the October 7 switch from Dublin Bus to Go-Ahead of routes 45a, 59, 63 and 75, and the improvement of services on Dublin Bus Route 14.

Meanwhile, thousands of Dubliners who are set to lose part of their gardens to the Bus Connects plan are being told they will be heavily compensated.

The National Transport Authority will start contacting around 1,300 homeowners next month to discuss making room for new bus lanes.

It says it will purchase the land from the homeowners, ensure gardens are landscaped and provide compensation.

Digital Desk