Change in data legislation needed to establish number affected by CervicalCheck controversy

Thursday, October 11, 2018 - 11:46 AM

A change in legislation may be needed to establish how many women are affected by the CervicalCheck Controversy.

It is claimed the lack of a proper integrated data system to track cases of cancer in Ireland is hindering the process.

The National Cancer Registry is said to have been working within very difficult data protection regulations at the time of the Cervical Check audit.

Professor of Gynaecological Oncology at UCD, Professor Donal Brennan, says data protection legislation got in the way.

"The National Cancer Registry were working within very difficult data protection regulations at the time and felt that while they could accept information coming from the CervicalCheck, they were unable to provide information back out to CervicalCheck to allow them to actually look back on their records and double-check for cancers that they might not have been aware had occurred," said Prof Brennan.

