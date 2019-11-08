News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Change consent in rape laws, say experts

Change consent in rape laws, say experts
Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Friday, November 08, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Current laws that lets a man accused of rape be acquitted if he honestly believes the woman consented to sex, even where she did not, should be removed, the State’s legal advisory body has recommended.

The Law Reform Commission said the defence of ‘honest belief’ by the accused should be replaced with a provision that such a belief must be ‘reasonable’.

Where an accused argues that he had a reasonable belief that the woman consented to sex, the commission recommends the jury in a trial should consider: A “specific list of circumstances” relating to the personal capacity of the accused including any physical, mental or intellectual disability; any mental illness; and his age (eg if he is a juvenile) or maturity; What steps the accused took to ascertain if the woman consented to sex.

The commission conducted a detailed examination of the law after the attorney general requested it to do so in 2017 following a Supreme Court ruling that the law centred on what an individual (the defendant) believed in relation to consent, rather than if it was a reasonable belief.

The Supreme Court said that an “honest, though unreasonable, mistake that the woman was consenting is a defence to rape”.

The commission said its work ran parallel to other inquiries, including a Department of Justice expert working group on the investigation and prosecution of sexual offences.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan set up this group in September 2018, under the chair of law lecturer and commission member Tom O’Malley following the outcry over the Belfast rape trial last year and the subsequent establishment in the North of the Gillen Review.

The commission said its examination was also against the background of ongoing concerns over the high attrition rate between reports of sexual violence to gardaí and prosecution before the courts.

It also examined concerns at the impact of ‘rape myths’ and cited a 2016 Eurobarometer survey which indicated that a fifth of Irish respondents thought that having sex without consent might be acceptable in certain situations, including where a person voluntarily went home with someone, for example after a party or a date, or where the woman was wearing revealing or provocative clothing.

The commission said the clothing that women wear is raised in trials and cited the case highlighted in the Irish Examiner in November 2018 in which the defence counsel raised the type of underwear worn by the complainant.

The commission said all of this highlighted the key issue of consent, saying: “As the law currently stands in Ireland, sexual intercourse where actual consent is not present may be lawful where a jury concludes that the man honestly believes the woman was consenting even if this was not the case.”

Its report, Knowledge or Belief Concerning Consent in Rape Law, said: “In order to secure a conviction for rape, the prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused either knew that the complainant did not consent or else was reckless as to her consent.”

The commission said there was a longstanding common law presumption of the need to prove the intention or knowledge of the person in serious crimes, although not all such crimes, including manslaughter.

The commission received submissions from people regarding cases where the complainant was “frozen in fear” and that this silence could be interpreted as consent and that this honest belief could even encourage men not to check that the woman was consenting.

It said that the arguments against the current law “greatly outweigh” the arguments in favour. It said the current law appeared to “place a premium on ignorance, lack of consideration or insensitivity”.

The 117-page report contains a draft Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Bill 2019.

READ MORE

Wives suffer for husbands’ sex crimes

More on this topic

Figures show doubling of rape cases in decadeFigures show doubling of rape cases in decade

Why are gang rape accusations treated as 'sexual abuse' in Spain? Another trial fails another victimWhy are gang rape accusations treated as 'sexual abuse' in Spain? Another trial fails another victim

Caution amid support for sex offender lawsCaution amid support for sex offender laws

‘Be brave and help us’ - Rape survivor calls for major changes in how assault victims are treated‘Be brave and help us’ - Rape survivor calls for major changes in how assault victims are treated


Charlie FlanaganJustice MinisterTOPIC: Rape laws

More in this Section

'Radical change is unavoidable' - RTÉ chair says change to TV licence fee needed'Radical change is unavoidable' - RTÉ chair says change to TV licence fee needed

RTÉ to cover Gay Byrne funeral liveRTÉ to cover Gay Byrne funeral live

Martin: CUH staff admit patients will die due to overcrowdingMartin: CUH staff admit patients will die due to overcrowding

Man due in court over €350,000 heroin haulMan due in court over €350,000 heroin haul


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: He met her on a dating site for elderly people called CheckOutMyNewHipBaby.ie

As the great director’s latest film,The Irishman, is released today, Esther McCarthy selects ten of the best from an incredible five-decade career.Scorsese’s greatest movies as his most recent The Irishman hits cinema screens

A round of applause greeted the sale of a rare Chinese moon flask discovered at a routine valuation at Blarney Castle for a hammer price of 610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow today.Rare Chinese moon flask goes for €610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow

Few could have predicted Lizzo's stratospheric rise in 2019. Coming out of the Minneapolis scene, she has toiled for years with a couple of minor hits such as the cocky 'Batches and Cookies'.REVIEW: Heading to Lizzo in Dublin? This is what to expect

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »