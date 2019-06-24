Challenge against Dublin office redevelopment admitted to fast-track commercial court

A legal challenge by 23 South Dublin residents against a decision to grant planning permission for the redevelopment of a building near their homes has been admitted to the fast-track commercial court list.

Earlier this month the residents from Dartmouth Square in Ranelagh, Dublin 6, secured permission from the High Court to seek to quash An Bord Pleanála's approval for an office redevelopment project at the old Carroll's building on Grand Parade near their homes.

They claim significant alterations were made to the original plan from the developer of the offices, Grand Parade Trading Co., following consultations with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) or the National Roads Authority (NRA).

They say there was a failure to notify the public that works to provide for a future Metro station would be incorporated into the development. It means part of the Metro line has been determined before any public examination of the route takes place, they also claim.

Grand Parade Trading Co. was granted permission in April to refurbish the existing eight-storey Carrolls Building which is a protected structure on the 1.4-acre site.

Several warehouse buildings to the south of that building will be demolished and replaced with another three-to-six storey office building which will be connected to the existing building with a six-storey glazed atrium.

Several residents objected during the planning process claiming it would adversely affect the character and amenity of Dartmouth Square.

It was also claimed its size and scale would have an overbearing and devastating impact on what is a designated architectural conservation area.

In their action, they seek to quash the decision on grounds including that the board failed to apply proper procedures to the consideration of the Metro works.

At the High Court today, the case was admitted to the fast-track commercial court list by Mr Justice Robert Haughton.

Grand Parade Property Trading Company, which is a joint venture between the Peterson Group and Hines group, sought to have the matter admitted to the list.

Eamon Galligan, SC for Grand Parade, said the application to fast-track the case was being made because any delay on the project would have an adverse effect on his client's commercial arrangements.

Lawyers for the residents opposed the application on the grounds including that it was "unnecessary".

After admitting the case to the list the matter was adjourned to a date in November.