Chairperson appointed to HSE Board

Ciarán Devane has been appointed by the Minister for Health as Chairperson of the HSE Board.

It follows a public appointments service campaign to identify potential candidates.

Early tasks for the new Chair will be to participate in the selection of the CEO of the HSE, the process for which is underway, and to participate in the process for identifying other Board members.

Mr Devane is the Chief Executive of the British Council and was Chief Executive of the UK health charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mr Devane has also been a member of the Board of NHS England.

Priority issues for the new HSE Board will include: Delivering effective and safe services within the resources allocated;

Developing and implementing an effective performance management and accountability system in the HSE;

Developing a plan for building public trust and confidence in the HSE and the wider health service;

Ensuring the HSE’s full support for and implementation of the Government’s programme of health reform as will be set out in the Sláintecare Implementation Plan.

