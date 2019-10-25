News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

TD reports number of people sick from drinking water as boil water notice goes into third day

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 07:09 AM

Several people have become sick from drinking from their taps during the boil water notice, according to a Fine Gael TD.

A boil water notice remains in place for 600,000 people for the third day day in a row.

Large parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath are affected, due to a problem with the water treatment plant in Leixlip.

Irish Water says test results from a sample taken earlier this week were "satisfactory", but the notice remains in place.

Further meetings are taking place this morning to see if it can be lifted for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Dublin TD Noel Rock said a number of people have become ill from not heeding the ban.

He said: "It would be stomach bugs, upset stomachs, that kind of thing. So naturally for the people affected by this, it is concerning.

"We want to make sure that mistakes that were made here, both in terms of whatever went wrong in the first instance, but also in terms of the slowness of communication and the lack of clarity in communication around certain aspects of this, that these mistakes aren't repeated again."

Mr Rock, who is the chairman of the Oireachtas housing committee, wants to challenge those responsible at its meeting on November 5.

He said: "Well, I want to meet with Irish Water, with the Environmental Protection Agency and with various relevant other authorities to try and establish exactly what happened here.

"Why there has been an outage for 600,000 people, a boil water notice for 600,000 people and exactly what train of events lead to this and how can we prevent it from happening again."

READ MORE

Six counties come under rainfall warning

More on this topic

Test results due today but Irish Water says lifting of boil water notice by end of day 'very optimistic'Test results due today but Irish Water says lifting of boil water notice by end of day 'very optimistic'

Minister admits boil water notice may stretch beyond weekend but rules out water tankersMinister admits boil water notice may stretch beyond weekend but rules out water tankers

Resident reported worms coming out of tapResident reported worms coming out of tap

Irish Water told to raise treatment standardsIrish Water told to raise treatment standards


Irish WaterEPAwaterTOPIC: Irish Water

More in this Section

Woman tried to cause trial collapseWoman tried to cause trial collapse

Garda assaulted after drugs searchGarda assaulted after drugs search

Gardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abductionGardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abduction

Male prisoner escapes from custody during hospital visitMale prisoner escapes from custody during hospital visit


Lifestyle

On a recent trip to Northern Ireland, I was blown away by the explosion of artisan food and drink producers.Darina Allen: A Trip to Northern Ireland

This is one of those issues where some children seem to be moresusceptible than others.Natural Health: My baby has cradle cap; elderly mum struggling with urinary continence

We all have a healthy curiosity about how others live. It’s just one of the reasons we love to pore over property and interiors spreads — that peek behind someone else’s front door is just irresistible.Monks open a new chapter on life behind the Glenstal walls

Got an issue? Ask Audrey...Ask Audrey: 'Cairo is basically Limerick with a few pyramids'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »