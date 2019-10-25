TD reports number of people sick from drinking water as boil water notice goes into third day

Several people have become sick from drinking from their taps during the boil water notice, according to a Fine Gael TD.

A boil water notice remains in place for 600,000 people for the third day day in a row.

Large parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath are affected, due to a problem with the water treatment plant in Leixlip.

Irish Water says test results from a sample taken earlier this week were "satisfactory", but the notice remains in place.

Further meetings are taking place this morning to see if it can be lifted for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Dublin TD Noel Rock said a number of people have become ill from not heeding the ban.

He said: "It would be stomach bugs, upset stomachs, that kind of thing. So naturally for the people affected by this, it is concerning.

"We want to make sure that mistakes that were made here, both in terms of whatever went wrong in the first instance, but also in terms of the slowness of communication and the lack of clarity in communication around certain aspects of this, that these mistakes aren't repeated again."

Mr Rock, who is the chairman of the Oireachtas housing committee, wants to challenge those responsible at its meeting on November 5.

He said: "Well, I want to meet with Irish Water, with the Environmental Protection Agency and with various relevant other authorities to try and establish exactly what happened here.

"Why there has been an outage for 600,000 people, a boil water notice for 600,000 people and exactly what train of events lead to this and how can we prevent it from happening again."