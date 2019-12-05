'Greater accountability' needed from Children's Hospital board, says PAC member

The head of the National Children’s Hospital Board says he cannot provide a final figure for the cost of the project.

Fred Barry was appearing before the Public Accounts Committee this morning to give an update on the plans.

The current cost of the entire project is €1.73bn after being initially estimated at €650m.

Representatives from the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board appeared before the Public Accounts Committee to provide an update on the construction costs.

The maximum guaranteed price is €1.4bn but Chairman Fred Barry in reply to Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster could not provide a final cost figure.

"The final cost will be the guaranteed maximum plus whatever residual risks on top of that," said Mr Barry.

Mr Barry told the committee that increasing costs could be due to design changes, inflation, regulations and construction claims.

He also said that building has been delayed by two months and that there is no clear plan in place as to how to get it back on track.

He did provide a construction update.

"Across the 12 acre site, the excavation and the structural frame to the underground basement for campus-wide facilities management, energy centre and the 1,000 space underground car park are nearing completion.

"The first window has actually been installed in the hospital."

In a statement following this morning's meeting, Deputy Imelda Munster said: “It’s clear that we need more transparency and greater accountability when it comes to this project.”