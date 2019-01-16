NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Chair of new National Children’s Hospital to address Joint Oireachtas Health Committee

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 09:50 AM

The Chair of the board overseeing the new National Children’s Hospital will tell TDs and Senators that if they were to start the project again, they'd adopt the same approach.

Tom Costello is addressing a Joint Oireachtas Health Committee this morning to discuss the spiralling cost of the project.

The final project cost is now expected to be between €1.4 billion and €1.7 billion, far exceeding the €983 million approved by the government in 2017.

Mr Costello will tell the committee the “right procurement strategy” had been taken, but lessons can be learned.

The Taoiseach says other health projects will be affected in order to fund the hospital.


