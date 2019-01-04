NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
CervicalCheck scandal compensation scheme expected to cost State €15m

Friday, January 04, 2019 - 08:00 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The State compensation scheme for women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal is expected to cost up to €15m.

It applies to cases of accepted non-disclosure for the 221 women who were given incorrect smear test results.

The expected cost is based on the State's contribution of €25,000 to one case which was settled out of court, according to the Irish Times.

It is understood that the payout was made in respect of the issue of non-disclosure and to avoid further legal costs.

The State would make the payments under a non-statutory, ex-gratia compensation scheme where the State accepts non-disclosure.

However, this would not stop women who accepted the payments from pursuing other legal claims, although any further awards for non-disclosure would be subtracted by the amount granted under the ex-gratia scheme.


KEYWORDS

CervicalCheckcancercompensation

