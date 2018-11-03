CervicalCheck scandal and housing crisis on Labour conference agenda

The Labour Party conference continues later today.

The party will present an award to Vicky Phelan, Lorraine Walsh and Stephen Teap for their work in relation to the Cervical Check scandal.

Housing is one of the big discussion points today with the party saying affordable housing should be available to all.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin launched the conference last night, using his speech to have a go at Minister Shane Ross, his BusConnects plan and the government in general.

"Apparently [Minister Ross] was planning to make a submission on it to himself," he said.