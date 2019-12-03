News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

CervicalCheck review finds 159 cases of missed chances to prevent or diagnose cancer earlier

CervicalCheck review finds 159 cases of missed chances to prevent or diagnose cancer earlier
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 03:23 PM

A review of 1,000 women's CervicalCheck slides has found that in around 30% of cases, it recorded a different result to the original finding.

For 159 women, including 12 who have died, it means there were missed opportunities to prevent or diagnose their cancer earlier.

The UK Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists' report disagrees with the smear test results for 308 women with cancer. The panel notes that these findings are in line with those seen in the English screening programme.

It was ordered by the Government in May last year, after a series of scandals affecting CervicalCheck.

Lead assessor, Professor Henry Kitchener, on outlining some of the clinical failures, said: "There were 106 cases where we felt (concerned) a failure to prevent the cancer...Many of those failures to prevent applied to very early stage disease.

"In one third of the cases (53 cases), there was a failure to prevent or to diagnose (cancer) at an earlier stage. A minority of the women had advanced stage (cancer) - clearly the consequences for these women were not inconsiderable."

In the Dáil, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted he did not handle the CervicalCheck controversy as well as he could have initially.

"I for one, looking back on it , did not handle it in the way perhaps I should have. I made some mistakes," he said. "I think the Government and Opposition did too. As Dr Scally pointed out in his report, the media did too.

"I hope on this occasion we'll all handle it a little bit better than we did two years ago."

As well as providing this report to Health Minister Simon Harris, the panel that compiled the report was tasked with providing individual written reports on

each case to the HSE's CervicalCheck screening programme.

At the launch of the report today, Minister Harris said: “The report finds the CervicalCheck programme is working effectively and crucially that women can have confidence in the programme.

“The CervicalCheck Programme has faced a difficult and uncertain period over the past eighteen months. The findings and conclusions contained in this Review should provide reassurance and assist in restoring confidence in our programme and address its importance and quality, as well as the limitations of all screening programmes.

“If we are to achieve our goal of making cervical cancer a rare disease in this country, it is vital that women continue to attend for screening."

He said he has asked the HSE to consider the CervicalCheck report's 10 recommendations in the design and implementation of future systems of audit within our screening programmes.

READ MORE

Vicky Phelan to Miriam O'Callaghan - ‘It takes away your sense of being a woman’

More on this topic

RCOG review of smear tests to be publishedRCOG review of smear tests to be published

Cancer researcher apologises for 'thoughtless' Vicky Phelan tweetCancer researcher apologises for 'thoughtless' Vicky Phelan tweet

Vicky Phelan quits Twitter over online criticism Vicky Phelan quits Twitter over online criticism

'I take offence' - Vicky Phelan hits back at Ciara Kelly's 'disrespectful' CervicalCheck article'I take offence' - Vicky Phelan hits back at Ciara Kelly's 'disrespectful' CervicalCheck article


TOPIC: CervicalCheck

More in this Section

Court rules father and daughter have arguable defence to funds demand for €1.5m judgementCourt rules father and daughter have arguable defence to funds demand for €1.5m judgement

'Moment of madness': Man gets suspended sentence for making bogus call about gangland shooting'Moment of madness': Man gets suspended sentence for making bogus call about gangland shooting

30 new gardaí temporarily stationed in Cork city over Christmas30 new gardaí temporarily stationed in Cork city over Christmas

Woman entitled to €440,000 compensation from Hep C tribunal over father's death, judge rulesWoman entitled to €440,000 compensation from Hep C tribunal over father's death, judge rules


Lifestyle

Luke Rix-Standing reveals how to stay warm and save money.10 simple hacks to help you winterproof your home

Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc reveals his passion for heritage apples and offers tips on the best types to grow for specific dishes.Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc urges gardeners to plant heritage apple trees

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman who is anxious about giving birth to her third child.Ask a counsellor: Why am I so anxious about having my baby?

It was a successful night for Daniel Lee of Bottega Veneta, who took home four of the top prizes.All the big winners at the 2019 Fashion Awards

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »