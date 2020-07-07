News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CervicalCheck knock-on delays will continue into 2021

Dr Colm Henry says doctors are far more worried about the fall in numbers having cancer symptoms investigated. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 08:00 AM

It will take until October to clear the backlog of cervical smear testing that built up while it was shut down for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The HSE restarted the testing programme yesterday after 17 weeks of a suspension.

It includes a new, more accurate HPV test that aims to catch it sooner for younger women and those in at-risk groups.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry says knock-on delays will continue into next year.

"For those cases that were suspended as a result of Covid, we will have cleared those by October," said Dr Henry.

"Then, for any further cases as we work our way through those that were delayed, we will be caught up on them by February.

"That is to say any case that was delayed in 2020 as a result of us catching up on those that were suspended from the time that the screening was suspended in March until now."

Dr Henry says doctors are far more worried about the fall in numbers having cancer symptoms investigated.

"A big concern for us during this 17-18 weeks is that people who had symptoms, we found that people who attending our own rapid access clinics for those who have symptoms suggestive of cancer, there was a big drop off.

"I would say to people first of all, please if you have symptoms suggestive of cervical cancer or any other cancer, do not wait for a screening programme.

"Go straight to your general practictioner."

