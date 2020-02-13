News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

CervicalCheck campaigner pulls story from smear test report

CervicalCheck campaigner pulls story from smear test report
File photo
By Darragh Bermingham
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 03:07 PM

The woman who helped expose test result delays in the CervicalCheck programme due to an IT glitch is withdrawing her contribution to the Independent Rapid Review report published last year.

Sharon Butler Hughes, from Stepaside, Dublin, said she wrote to the HSE about the matter and is exploring legal options.

She said she is unhappy over a conflict between her and the Department of Health that arose as a result of the IT issue with smear test results.

Ms Butler Hughes’ story is included in the rapid review report, which was published last August.

Ms Butler Hughes, who was diagnosed with precancerous cells more than a decade ago, went for screening towards the end of 2018.

When she did not receive her test result, the Dublin woman made a series of phone calls to CervicalCheck and the Department of Health between March and June last year.

Eventually, it was discovered that an IT glitch at the Quest Chantilly lab in the US was the reason for the delay.

The discovery led to a rapid review into the matter which found that 4,088 women were impacted.

READ MORE

Cervical cancer should be eliminated in Ireland by 2050 - expert

Almost 900 women who had undergone a repeat test received no results for more than six months. In other cases, women who underwent testing were not informed of their results while their GPs were.

Ms Butler Hughes’ persistence in the matter led to the review and the discovery that thousands of women had been affected.

However, there was a disagreement between Ms Butler Hughes and the department over the timeline of events and when Health Minister Simon Harris knew of the issue with delayed smear test results.

After months of seeking meetings with the minister, Ms Butler Hughes said she feels she was left with no choice but to withdraw her contribution from the MacCraith report: “This is not a decision I have made lightly but I feel I have been left with no choice."

READ MORE

Further delays in Cervical Check service

More on this topic

Cervical cancer should be eliminated in Ireland by 2050 - expertCervical cancer should be eliminated in Ireland by 2050 - expert

Further delays in Cervical Check serviceFurther delays in Cervical Check service

'No limit' on the amount of compensation for those impacted by cervical cancer screening errors'No limit' on the amount of compensation for those impacted by cervical cancer screening errors

€2,000 payout for misread smears€2,000 payout for misread smears


TOPIC: CervicalCheck

More in this Section

Archbishop Eamon Martin 'very much open' to relaxing Church celibacy rulesArchbishop Eamon Martin 'very much open' to relaxing Church celibacy rules

Man due in court in connection with €250k cocaine seizureMan due in court in connection with €250k cocaine seizure

Research finds GPs do not feel able to treat patients who self-harmResearch finds GPs do not feel able to treat patients who self-harm

Survey shows two-thirds want free childcare for under-fivesSurvey shows two-thirds want free childcare for under-fives


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.Disney’s interactive Star Wars hotel set to take reservations this year

Galway’s ever-splendid Kai restaurant and cafe returns with its Cookbook Club (February 25), this time focussing on London restaurant Dishoom’s From Bombay With Love and a cuisine inspired by legendary Irani cafes in late 19th century India, with chef/proprietor Jess Murphy serving up family-style sharing platters of dishes created from recipes in the book.The Menu: serving up the latest food news

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »