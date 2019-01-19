NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
CervicalCheck campaigner Orla Church dies

Saturday, January 19, 2019 - 07:27 PM

One of the women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy has died.

The 221+ CervicalCheck Patient Support Group says it's learned of the death of Orla Church from Dublin.

The group said she campaigned tirelessly on behalf of all those affected by the debacle.

In a statement, they said: "We offer deepest sympathy to her entire family and friends at this very difficult and sad time.

"Many of us got to meet and know Orla in the past months and she was just such a wonderfully courageous, strong and inspiring person.

"She campaigned tirelessly on behalf of all us affected by the CervicalCheck debacle and we are and will continue to be so grateful to her for this outstanding work.

"All of us in the 221+ CervicalCheck Patient Support Group will be thinking about Orla's family in the coming days and will be available to assist them in any way we can."


