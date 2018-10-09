Home»Breaking News»ireland

Cervical screening programme could collapse if labs don't renew contracts

Tuesday, October 09, 2018 - 09:05 AM

The cervical screening programme could collapse if the two labs involved don't renew their contracts.

The HSE has confirmed intense negotiations are ongoing with US lab Quest and MedLab Pathology in Dublin.

Both labs are meeting the required standard according to the Scally report.

File photo

However, they have reportedly asked the HSE to indemnify them against future errors in analysing claims.

UCD Professor of Gynaecological Oncology Donal Brennan says it's crucial the contracts which are due to expire this month get renewed.

He said: "It's imperative that both contracts are renewed because, at present, we can't provide a screening programme without access to a company in these situations who actually read the smear test."

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Family and friends to gather for Emma Mhic Mhathúna's funeral Mass

Two funeral Masses for Emma Mhic Mhathúna who ‘fought a tremendous battle’

New CervicalCheck contracts 'not yet signed by labs'

Emma Mhic Mhathúna's solicitor: State has not yet fully investigated why CervicalCheck errors happened

More in this Section

Budget 2019: €300m in tax cuts expected in giveaway election budget

Over 24,000 cigarettes and €7,200 seized in Donegal and Galway

Government’s draft proposals on decision-making at Stormont ‘need more work’

Primark plans to restore fire-hit Belfast store


Breaking Stories

Ask a counsellor: ‘I’m caught in the middle of my friend’s affair and don’t know what to do’

National Curry Week: 7 signature curries from around the world

Making Cents: Terminal illness benefit can help at a stressful time

Should we be teaching our kids how to code?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 06, 2018

    • 7
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »