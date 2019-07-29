News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cervical check glitch allegations refuted

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Monday, July 29, 2019 - 06:00 AM

The Department of Health has denied officials knew the IT ‘glitch’ cervical check scandal affected a significant number of women weeks earlier than it claims, despite files appearing to contradict the official timeline.

A department spokesperson insisted officials were not informed of the situation until July 10, after a June 25 HSE letter to the department saying “all the women” affected would be informed was made public.

Since the IT “glitch” was revealed earlier this month, department officials and Health Minister Simon Harris have insisted that while they were told of the situation on June 25, they were informed this affected only one woman. They said they only became aware that hundreds were affected after a full HSE report on July 10.

However, RTÉ reported yesterday that in a letter from the HSE’s national screening service to the department on June 25, officials were told the HSE was “addressing the issue with the laboratory in question”.

Crucially, the letter, sent when the department said it only knew of one case, said officials “are writing to all the women who have been affected”.

Last night, a department spokesperson said its position “has not changed” and that national screening service officials responded to a department query on one woman’s concerns linked to the IT issue on June 25.

They said the department sought further information “immediately” and was given an update report on July 10, Mr Harris subsequently being informed.

Last night, Labour health spokesperson Alan Kelly said the correspondence “shows the department was well aware there was more than one case” weeks before it has claimed.

