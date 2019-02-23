NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Cervical Check: Fianna Fáil say delayed Scally report is 'disappointing'

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 03:32 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Fianna Fáil has said it is disappointing that the second Scally report on Cervical Check will be delayed.

It had been expected to be delivered in the last week.

Fianna Fáil Health Spokesman, Stephen Donnelly.

The report may take longer to deliver due to the breadth and complexity of issues involved, according to the Irish Independent.

Fianna Fáil Health Spokesman Stephen Donnelly said: "It is dissapointing that the second Scally report is being delayed.

"However, I have to say, Dr Scally did an excellent job the first time around, so I've no doubts if there are delays, it's just to make sure the very best information is brought to bear.

READ MORE: Girl in critical condition after hair becomes 'entangled' when boat overturned

"My understanding is what he's seeking is to understand the quality control of all of the labs that were used.

"We need a very definitive answer on that, so if Dr Scally needs more time, whilst it is disappointing, I think he should absolutely be afforded that time."

