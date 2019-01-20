Ceremony to mark centenary of Soloheadbeg Ambush in Co Tipperary

A ceremony will take place today to mark the anniversary of the Soloheadbeg Ambush in Co Tipperary.

On January 21, 1919, two RIC policemen were killed by members of the Third Tipperary Brigade of the IRA.

A wanted poster for Dan Breen who, with Sean Treacy, shot dead Seamus Alex McDonnell of the Royal Irish Constabulary in an ambush at Soloheadbeg.

The attack is commonly cited as the event that started the War of Independence.

A mass of remembrance will be celebrated by the Archbishop of Cashel and Emly, Kieran O'Reilly, this morning at Solohead church.

The formal commemoration will then be held at the Solohead Memorial in Solohead Cross, where Culture Minister Josepha Madigan will lay a wreath in remembrance of all who suffered and died during the struggle for independence.

READ MORE: Investigation underway after suspected car bomb attack in Derry

Minister Madigan said: "It is very fitting that the significance of what happened in Soloheadbeg a century ago is remembered with a respectful, community-led commemoration, supported by Tipperary County Council and the State.

"I commend the efforts and commitment of the Solohead Parish Centenary Commemoration Committee and the Third Tipperary Brigade Old IRA Commemoration Committee who have ensured that today's ceremony is authentic, appropriate, inclusive and meaningful.

"This thoughtful and sensitive approach to the remembrance of the events that took place here, a century ago, will undoubtedly help to promote a mature and considerate reflection on their significance and legacy," she said.