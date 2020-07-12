News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ceremonies to honor Irish people who died in service with UN and in wars

The Irish flag flying. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 12, 2020 - 09:49 AM

A National Day of Commemoration Ceremony will be held around the country today.

All Irishmen and women who died in past wars or in service with the UN will be honoured in Dublin, with similar events planned across the country.

This year's commemoration ceremony will start at 11am in the National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks in Dublin.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the Diplomatic Corps and Northern Ireland representatives are among those who will attend.

The next-of-kin of those who died in past wars or in UN service, ex-servicemen's organisations, as well as relatives of the 1916 leaders, have also been invited.

An inter-faith service will be held followed by a wreath-laying by the President. The ceremony will end with an Air Corps flypast.

Commemoration Ceremonies will also be held in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford today.

None of these events are open to the public to comply with Covid-19 public health guidelines.

