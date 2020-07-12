Ceremonies to honor Irish people who died in service with UN and in wars

A National Day of Commemoration Ceremony will be held around the country today.

All Irishmen and women who died in past wars or in service with the UN will be honoured in Dublin, with similar events planned across the country.

This year's commemoration ceremony will start at 11am in the National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks in Dublin.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the Diplomatic Corps and Northern Ireland representatives are among those who will attend.

On Sunday, 12 July in Collins Barracks in Dublin, President Higgins will lead the National Day of Commemorations, a service to honour all Irish men and women who have died in past wars or in United Nations service. — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) July 10, 2020

The next-of-kin of those who died in past wars or in UN service, ex-servicemen's organisations, as well as relatives of the 1916 leaders, have also been invited.

An inter-faith service will be held followed by a wreath-laying by the President. The ceremony will end with an Air Corps flypast.

Commemoration Ceremonies will also be held in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford today.

None of these events are open to the public to comply with Covid-19 public health guidelines.