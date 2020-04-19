CEO claims PPE has been diverted away from care homes to hospitals

The head of the main representative body for nursing homes in Ireland has claimed that vital personal protective equipment (PPE) necessary in the battle against Covid-19 has been diverted in recent times away from care homes to hospitals.

Tadhg Daly, chief executive officer with Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI), which represents 390 of Ireland’s 440 homes, said that “many of our members have lines of supply” for PPE, but that because of “the national effort” towards combating the coronavirus much of that equipment had been delivered instead to acute hospitals.

A shortage of PPE has been one of the hallmarks of the crisis in Ireland worldwide, with different jurisdictions competing with each other financially to secure scarce resources as the pandemic took hold.

Speaking to RTE Radio, Mr Daly said that, in effect, nursing homes had been the sector of society to deal with the surge in coronavirus, not the hospitals.

“There are about 2,000 empty beds in the public hospital system. That means that nursing homes are actually dealing with the surge that we had planned for in the acute hospitals,” he said.

That’s not to say that we got it wrong, but to say that now we need to ensure that we turn the ship around and focus completely on the community care of our older people.

The HSE has ramped up efforts to deal with the crisis in the nursing home sector, which has accounted for more than 50% of the 571 deaths seen across Ireland over the course of the pandemic to date.

A commitment has now been made to prioritise the testing of staff and residents in all long-term residential care facilities over the coming week, with 4,000 testing swabs having been taken since Friday, according to Paul Reid, the chief executive of the HSE.

Meanwhile, a census of mortality across all such care institutions was due to be carried out this weekend to cover all deaths since the beginning of the year in those facilities, both from coronavirus and in other circumstances, in order to give a true reflection of the fatality rate from the illness across the country to date.

Nevertheless, the health authorities have come in for a deal of criticism due to the perceived lax manner with which preparations were put in place to deal with the virus in care institutions, with most facilities told to come up with their own plans for same.

Separately, Mr Daly said that his organisation had been “concerned” that it had not been “engaged in the whole NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team) and the planning for residential care, given the fact that our members provide care to over 80% of the residents nationally”.

He said it “beggars belief” that a subgroup of NPHET focused on nursing homes had no representation from his organisation.

While the NHI has no official role on the committee of the public health team, its own supervising body HIQA (Health Information and Quality Authority) does.

Mr Daly said that while commitments had been made to deliver additional PPE to nursing homes - roughly 80% of which are privately owned - the response had not been “consistent across the country”.

“There are very good measures there, but surely they can be replicated across the system,” he said.

“Members are saying that they still haven’t received adequate PPE. We have to be able to respond quickly to an outbreak - it’s an absolute necessity,” he said.

The HSE said today that one million pieces of PPE had been delivered to 575 private and public nursing homes over the course of the past week.

