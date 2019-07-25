Centre for adults with disabilities in Dublin breached almost all regulations

Concerns have been flagged after a Dublin centre for adults with intellectual disabilities was found to be in breach of almost all regulations after an inspection.

Hazelwood centre, operated by St Michael’s House in Dublin, is a residential five-bedroom house for six adults with an intellectual disability.

The centre was found to be non-compliant in 15 out of 17 areas, including general welfare and development, quality of premises, risk management procedures, fire precautions, medicines and pharmaceutical services, protection, residents’ rights, staffing, governance and complaints procedure.

Families voiced concerns regarding the compatibility of the people residing in Hazelwood, which was initially flagged in a previous inspection in 2015, and inspectors were informed that some support needs could not be consistently met given the current mix of residents.

A report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) found that residents were “regularly exposed to shouting, screaming, pushing and being blocked from accessing their home”.

“A review of incidents in the centre, undertaken by the provider prior to inspection, found that there were numerous potential safeguarding incidents that occurred and had not been recorded appropriately or screened in line with national policy,” the report stated.

“Inspectors were not satisfied that the arrangements in the centre were protecting residents from the risk of abuse.

Residents were not consistently supported to participate in and consent to decisions about their care and support, or to exercise choice and control in their daily lives.

The report also found that although the staff were suitably qualified and experienced, the number of staff was insufficient to meet the assessed needs of residents, with an over-reliance on agency staff.

The report details that a number of changes have been made by the centre since the initial inspection, including a full review of safeguarding support, and safeguarding plans for each service user have been developed.

Six inspection reports on centres operated by St Michael’s House found two of their four centres were non-compliant with regulations and standards.

A Hiqa spokeswoman said: “During a previous inspection of this centre in 2015 issues were identified in relation to the compatibility of residents living in the centre.

“Hiqa inspectors required the provider to take action at that time and the provider reduced the number of residents in the centre.

“During the November 2018 inspection, inspectors found that the provider failed to ensure that they could meet the needs of all residents, including the new admissions, and failed to respond to the issues that arose as a result of those admissions.

“The provider has now taken measures to address these issues.

Hiqa has conducted a further follow-up inspection of this centre since this report and have found that while further improvements are required, there have been significant improvements in the care and support being provided to residents.

“The report for this inspection will be published in due course and Hiqa continues to monitor this centre closely to ensure that the improvements to date are sustained and further improvements are achieved.”

St Michael’s House has been approached for comment.

Hiqa published 26 inspection reports on designated centres for people with disabilities on Thursday.

Inspectors found a good level of compliance with the regulations and standards in 21 inspections.

- Press Association