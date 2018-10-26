Home»Breaking News»ireland

Central Bank launching Dracula coin to honour Bram Stoker

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 08:40 AM

The Central Bank is today launching a commemorative coin to honour Dracula author Bram Stoker.

The silver €15 coin is being released to coincide with the Halloween weekend.

Meanwhile, around 70,000 people are expected to attend events in the Bram Stoker Festival, which begins today.

READ MORE: Bank holiday weekend to be 10 degrees colder than last weekend

The event runs until Monday night when Macnas will stage a 'spooky' parade through the city centre.

Festival co-director Tom Lalor says the festival has really captured people's imagination.

"I think people have always enjoyed this time of year," he said. "Traditionally in Ireland Halloween started Samhain.

"It's an opportunity to recognise that the seasons are changing but also we've been programming it with various different parties - comedy, theatre and events - for the last number of years.

"I think people have grown to expect it as part of the calendar now."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

DraculaBram StokerHalloween

More in this Section

Apology to McCabe was ‘brazen hypocrisy’

Fianna Fail announces first candidate to stand in a Northern Ireland election

‘Straightforward, constructive’ talks on confidence and supply

Fears over conflict of interest in schools inspections


Breaking Stories

Music that inspires hymn this jazz weekend

Seán Ó Muimhneacháin's finest work songs come alive

Time it is a-changing: Calling time on turning the clocks back and forward

Ask Audrey: My parents bribed me to go to Trinity instead of UCC because they’re loaded and insecure

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

    • 8
    • 19
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »