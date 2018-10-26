Central Bank launching Dracula coin to honour Bram Stoker

The Central Bank is today launching a commemorative coin to honour Dracula author Bram Stoker.

The silver €15 coin is being released to coincide with the Halloween weekend.

Meanwhile, around 70,000 people are expected to attend events in the Bram Stoker Festival, which begins today.

The event runs until Monday night when Macnas will stage a 'spooky' parade through the city centre.

Festival co-director Tom Lalor says the festival has really captured people's imagination.

"I think people have always enjoyed this time of year," he said. "Traditionally in Ireland Halloween started Samhain.

"It's an opportunity to recognise that the seasons are changing but also we've been programming it with various different parties - comedy, theatre and events - for the last number of years.

"I think people have grown to expect it as part of the calendar now."

Digital Desk