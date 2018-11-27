Home»ireland

Central Bank issues coin to mark 100 years since Irish women got vote

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 01:50 PM

The Central Bank has launched a commemorative coin to mark 100 years since Irish women won the right to vote.

1918 was the first time Irish women were permitted to vote and stand in parliamentary elections.

Countess Markievicz was the first woman elected as an MP to the UK House of Commons - but never took her seat.

Instead, she became the first female TD in the Dáil and one of the first women in the world to hold a Cabinet post.

Struck in .925 sterling silver, the coin was designed by Michael Guilfoyle and is the first Irish commemorative coin to feature colour since the Special Olympics coin of 2003.

READ MORE: Varadkar: Review shows broadband process 'is not tainted'

The figure of a suffragette stands in the foreground, holding a banner demanding the vote for Irish women.

Behind her in silhouette is a procession of women marching forward to represent the progress in equality from 1918 to the present day.

They walk along a road painted in the colours of the suffragette movement in Ireland.

The Central Bank said the design "celebrates the progression of equality for women in Ireland over the last century."

The €15 silver proof coin is on sale from tomorrow for €63. It has an issue limit of 3,000 and can be bought online.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Gender equalityvotewomenIrelandcoin

Related Articles

Apple to tutor women in tech in bid to diversify industry

Research finds quarter of people unaware of #MeToo movement

Number of women in top jobs at local government falls below minimum requirement

Why are we still not seeing more house-husbands?

More in this Section

Public trust in Gardaí remains high but many believe community issues not being addressed

'My son began his journey of waiting lists in 2015' - Barnardos reveals number of kids waiting for treatment

Transatlantic flight diverts to Shannon after woman starts giving birth onboard

Patrick Nevin gets five-and-a-half years for sexually assaulting woman he met on Tinder


Lifestyle

8 things you can do to help protect the planet

Making Cents: Shopping can be a more rewarding experience

Gruff Rhys is looking forward to coming to Ireland

Emotional Richard Dormer on Fortitude's final series

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »