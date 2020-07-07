Central Bank Governor issues warning over 'blanket approach' to mortgage lending

Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf has said he is "uncomfortable" with banks taking a "blanket approach" to mortgage lending as a means to refuse loans to employees in firms on the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

Mr Makhlouf also said it is important lenders do a proper assessment of the creditworthiness of borrowers for what is a long-term transaction. He added this may mean some mortgages won't be entered into.

He was speaking at the Dáil's Special Committee on Covid-19 Response. At the committee, Mr Makhlouf and his officials warned that about 10,000 fewer new houses will be built this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, even if the economy opens up again. Officials warned that should a second wave occur, the shortfall by 2022 will be 17,000.

Mark Cassidy of the Central Bank said the pandemic has had a significant impact on the country’s house building and this is only exacerbating the shortfall in supply of new homes into the market which was present before the pandemic emerged. He told Fianna Fáil’s Cormac Devlin that before the pandemic, the Central Bank estimated that 26,000 new houses would be built in 2020 and 32,000 by 2022.

“Now we think 16,000 new houses and by 2022 it will be 22,000,” he said.

He said that in its ‘severe scenario’ housing output could fall to just 15,000 in 2022.

A fall of approximately 20% in underlying domestic demand could occur in the second quarter of this year, Mr Makhlouf has said.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Covid-19 Committee, he said the current spending and borrowing to combat the pandemic is “absolutely warranted” at present but said such borrowing does present medium-term risks.

He was speaking as the European Commission released its latest forecast which showed that Ireland’s economy will shrink by 8.5% this year due to the pandemic.

Mr Makhlouf said reducing borrowing now would be the wrong course of action but said the Government will have to consider a roadmap when it comes to Budget time in October.

He said Covid-19 has caused a very sudden and severe contraction in economic activity across the world. The speed and scale with which this unfolded has been unprecedented and has posed an unparalleled challenge to the community and to governments and policymakers everywhere.

Real-time data for the Irish economy point to a trough reached in April, and an increase in activity as the economy re-opened, he said.

The unemployment rate is set to decline from its second-quarter peak of about 25% as the year progresses and is projected to be around half that level by the end of this year, committee members heard.