Central Bank data shows slight fall in mortgage arrears

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 12:12 PM

Just under 63,000 Irish mortgages were in arrears at the end of March, new figures from the Central Bank show.

The figure of 62,834 shows that it is down 278 from the previous quarter, a slight decline of 0.4%.

Up to 43,643 mortgages, or 6%, were in arrears of more than 90 days

Close to 100,000 accounts were classified as restructured, with 86% of mortgage holders now able to meet their agreed repayments.

Thirty homes were repossessed in the first three months of the year, six were voluntarily surrendered or abandoned, while the rest were repossessed on foot of a Court Order.

Credit unions imposing saving limits

