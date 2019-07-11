News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Census to keep ‘secrets’ for 100 years

By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 05:15 AM

Want to get your deepest, darkest secret off your chest, but escape any immediate consequences?

Put it on the Census.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has confirmed that the form for the next Census, to take place in 2021, will include a ‘Time Capsule’ section.

As first reported by the Irish Examiner last October, this section “will enable members of the public to write a voluntary and confidential message of their choice which will be securely stored for 100 years”.

Responses in this ‘Time Capsule’ section will remain confidential, even if it contains messages revealing details of illegal activity or information in the public interest.

“The completed census forms will be machine read, we won’t be looking at what was written on the form. We’ll have to wait 100 years to find out,” a spokesperson said.

The Government has chosen Sunday, April 18, 2021 as Census date, and has approved eight new questions which were chosen after a public consultation phase that saw more than 400 submissions to a Census Advisory Group (CAG).

The new questions will be on renewable energy sources, internet access and devices, smoke alarms, smoking, working from home, volunteering, childcare and travelling home from work, school or college.

Changes were agreed to 25 existing questions including disability, ethnic group, religion and the Irish language.

Senior statistician Cormac Halpin said the announcement of the new questions brings to an end a phase of work that commenced almost two years ago with the public consultation.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who made submissions, and those who served on the CAG. I also want to record my appreciation for the thousands of people who participated in and those who worked on the pilot last year.

“Their combined efforts and support have helped to produce a census form with many changes, that will provide a rich source of information on our society and economy, including important new areas and issues such as renewable energy, smoking and working from home.

The value of the statistical information provided by the census cannot be overestimated. It drives policy, targets services where needed, and informs our decisions at a time of continuing social change.

“There is an international element to the next census as every other EU member state will also be required to carry out a census in 2021. With less than two years to go, the preparations are well underway and securing government approval for the date and questionnaire marks a major milestone for Census 2021,” he said.

The Census Advisory Group (CAG) included representatives from Government Departments and local authorities, social partners, universities and research institutes, interest groups and CSO staff.

