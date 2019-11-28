Celebrity psychologist Heffernan regrets ‘living lie’ of fake PhD

Dr Fergus Heffernan at the Hewitt College Graduation Ceremony at The Metropole Hotel in Cork city. Photo Billy MacGill

A celebrity psychologist has said he regrets misleading people by using a fake PhD to lecture, provide counselling services, and appear on radio shows as a “doctor.”

Fergus Heffernan was speaking publicly for the first time since a newspaper investigation, in 2017, revealed that his doctoral qualification was fake, and that he had falsely claimed to be a visiting professor at a number of universities.

The former therapist, who appeared as a guest on some of Ireland’s most popular radio shows (with presenters including Marian Finucane, Ray D’Arcy and Dave Fanning) said he regretted living “the life of a lie.” “I have lived my entire life and… it’s living that life of fear and, we can call it, is it the life of a lie?” he told The Way It Is programme, on Kilkenny’s KCLR radio station, this week, in an interview about his new book.

“Of course, I’d regret it 100%. It’s a huge regret and I’ve spent two-and-a-half years trying to understand that for myself… It’s a massive regret,” he said.

“I take full responsibility; massive regrets. Anyone would think that I was going around with deception and deceiving people. Probably the person most deceived was myself, in deceiving myself. But that doesn’t make any excuse.”

Prior to the revelations, Mr Heffernan had lectured on family therapy and toured the country, giving talks on mental health to corporate and community groups, including schools, sports clubs, and parents’ councils.

The content of his public talks was also the subject of controversy. In February 2017, he used expletives during a talk in Galway, and referred to first-born children as “the screw-up child.”

“You see, the first-born child is a little bit like the first pancake — you burn it and throw it away. The first-born is actually the test-tube baby, a lab rat,” he told the audience.

Statistics he cited in relation to child suicides were also disputed and described as irresponsible by the Irish Association of Suicidology. He claimed that nine children under the age of nine died by suicide in 2016.

Asked by KCLR radio presenter Sue Nunn whether he plans to return to lecturing or public speaking, Mr Heffernan said he was “more than willing” to consider offers.

“I can beat myself up, and I have done in many, many ways. I suppose, the easiest thing is to ride off into the sunset and hide, but that wouldn’t be me,” he said.

“For the last two-and-a-half years, I would have said, ‘No, if I never stood any place again, I wouldn’t want to’… But now that, I suppose, maybe, we’re coming through the other side of it, hopefully, I’d like to think I’ve something to offer.

“All I bring to the table is me and my script or prescribed script, and that’s all and my story is really other people’s story… If anybody wants to hear my story, or hear my talk about my book or my life, I’m more than willing,” he added.