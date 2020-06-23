Celebrations at Cork service station that sold €7m Lotto ticket

Celebrations have kicked off early in Cork this morning as Lotto bosses revealed that a southside service station sold last weekend's near €7m jackpot ticket.

But the identity of Ireland’s latest Lotto millionaire remains a mystery as the National Lottery confirmed that the €6,933,904 winning ticket was sold at Murphy’s Circle K family-owned service station on Vicar’s Road in Togher.

The winner has made contact with National Lottery headquarters and arrangements are now being made for their life-changing prize to be paid.

Noel Murphy, who owns the shop, described the win as a tremendous boost for the local community and promised a day celebrations with staff and customers in-store - in line with physical distancing guidelines.

“I have been absolutely bursting to share this amazing news but I have had to keep it to myself since yesterday evening,” he said.

“Anybody who knows the area surrounding Togher will know what a fantastic community we have here.

“Especially over the last number of months, we have been reminded of that great community spirit that we have and knowing that one of these people has won almost €7m is truly heart-warming.

“I have absolutely no idea who the winner is, whether it is a syndicate or a lucky single winner.

“Whoever it is, we wish them all the best of luck with their new-found fortune and I hope they enjoy it.” Mr Murphy, who established the business on Vicar’s Road in 1995, said following local rumours he had some suspicions that his store may have been the lucky selling agent.

But he said he didn’t allow himself to even dream about the win until he received official notification from the National Lottery.

“Funnily enough, there were rumours swirling around the area on Sunday that we sold the winning jackpot ticket but I assured everybody that I would be the first to know, apart from the winner of course,” he said.

“Now that the win is confirmed, we’re going to have a memorable day of celebrations in-store with our staff and customers, from two metres of course.

“I am lucky to have some of the hardest working staff you could hope for so once restrictions are lifted and our lives return to some form of normality, the entire store will be enjoying a night out on me to celebrate the win.” This latest Lotto win is the sixth jackpot win this year with over €30m won in jackpot prizes alone.

In 2020, over €67 million has been won in prizes in the Lotto game which includes 11 new millionaires which have been created in the Lotto and Lotto Plus games.

