Celebrating Wicklow GAA champions injured in horror fall

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 10:08 PM

Nine people have been injured after suffering a fall in Co Wicklow this afternoon.

The injuries are not believed to life-threatening after the men, believed to be celebrating a local GAA win, are seen falling from the trailer of an articulated lorry.

The Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating the incident which occurred in 6.30pm, a garda spokesperson said.

"It’s understood up to nine people were injured and removed from the scene by ambulance to Tallaght and St Vincent’s Hospitals for treatment," a garda spokesperson said.

"Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening. The road was closed for short time but has since reopened," they added saying that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

In a statement posted on Facebook, a spokesman for Enniskerry GAA said: "There is no critical or life threatening injuries after tonight’s accident nor was there any deaths.

"Some players have bad injuries but everyone will be fine. We’d appreciate if people could stop spreading false rumours and sharing videos. Thanks to all for your concern."

Minster for Health, Simon Harris, who is from Co Wicklow said:"Thinking of those injured in Enniskerry and their families tonight. Our entire community hopes and prays that everyone will be ok."

