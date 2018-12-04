Ceann comhairle lends support to Leinster House LGBT forum

An LGBT group is set to be established in Leinster House to organise conferences, campaigning, and social events. In addition it will provide a supportive space for staff and politicians. Ceann comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl has told Cork senator Jerry Buttimer he supports his proposal for the special forum and models in other parliaments are being examined.

Mr Buttimer, who recently married his partner Conchobar Ó Laoghaire, told the Irish Examiner he is delighted and hopes the group would be set up early in the New Year.

Members and staff will co-ordinate legislation and efforts to support the health and rights of the LGBTQ+ community, he said.

The forum is also backed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone as well as leading gay rights campaigner senator David Norris.

“It is important the Oireachtas builds on the success of the marriage referendum. The aim is to create a parliamentary forum, an opportunity for people to discuss matters,” said Mr Buttimer.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl told Oireachtas members by letter last week that he as ceann comhairle, as well as the cathaoirleach of the Seanad Denis O’Donovan, and the clerk of the Dáil, Peter Finnegan, all support the initiative.

Oireachtas staff and politicians have now been asked for their views on the proposed forum and to come back with ideas about how it might function in Dublin.

“The group could, for example, organise seminars, social events, lectures and so on, and we would very much appreciate early suggestions from all working in Leinster House,” Mr Ó Fearghaíl said in his letter to TDs, senators and staff.

Similar groups in other parliaments are now also being studied, he said.

Mr Buttimer says the forum could examine how to help support the wellbeing of the LGBTQ+ community, including accessing health services such as PrEP — drugs for people who may be at risk of getting HIV.

The Cork South Central candidate added: “We would be a general group, not a government one. We have work to do on gender recognition and the availability of services where people feel vulnerable.”

Mr Buttimer also travels to Washington this week for an international LGBT conference at the Victory Institute where the senator a nd members of a new international caucus for the gay community will address guests.