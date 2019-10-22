Ceann Comhairle launches investigation into Leinster House voting controversy

The Dáil's Ceann Comhairle has formally launched an investigation into the Leinster House voting controversy, warning the scandal is "very grave" and "goes to the heart of the democratic process".

Fianna Fáil TD Sean O Fearghail issued as he confirmed all votes this week will only take place when ballots are "verified" - and revealed the two decades old electronic voting system may be scrapped.

In a rare public statement on the deepening Dáil voting controversy, Mr O Fearghail said the reality is that "the public must have total and absolute confidence" in what TDs do on their behalf.

Criticising what has emerged to date, Mr O Fearghail said he has "directed the clerk of the Dáil to begin an urgent report to establish the facts of what happened last Thursday" involving Fianna Fáil TDs Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins.

The ceann comhairle said this review will "speak with a number of [Dáil] members" involved in what happened "and the [Dáil] tellers present that day", saying: "I would ask all concerned to co-operate with the process."

He further confirmed the case involving Mr Dooley and Mr Collins' actions last Thursday is now "the subject of a complaint under the Ethics Act" and that this means further action may be necessary.

In relation to the practical next steps in the Dáil, Mr O Fearghail said the Dáil committee on procedures will "decide any changes in the short-term" and that this will include a meeting of the committee on Tuesday afternoon at 4pm before they provide their recommendations to him on Thursday morning.

He said "any changes to the electronic system" which has been in place in Leinster House since 2001 will be examined "after the conclusion of the review" and that he is open to considering them.

In terms of what will happen with votes this week, Mr O Fearghail added that "any votes this week" will only be allowed to take place "when all members [present in the Dáil chamber] are sitting".

In addition, the ballot will have to be certified by each party's whip to ensure it is accurate, he said, adding that if the committee decides to ask Mr Dooley and Mr Collins to give statements on what happened last week then this will be allowed.