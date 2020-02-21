News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cavan syndicate of 295 members claim over €250k EuroMillions prize

John O’Reilly (left) Gallon Ray House and Aidan Ray Chairman, Gallon Ray Community Centre who recieved the winning cheque on behalf of the Little Rays’ syndicate from Drumgoon, Co Cavan syndicate. Pic: Mac Innes Photography
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 05:15 PM

A Cavan syndicate with a record number of 295 members has claimed its EuroMillions prize worth €256,142.

The 295 residents of the small townland of Drumgoon have celebrated their win as they were presented with a cheque for €256,142 by National Lottery officials.

The win makes them the largest syndicate in Irish history to win a top tier lottery prize.

The syndicate is a unique fundraising project which was launched to provide funding for a community childcare facility.

As part of the initiative, individuals and households in the community contributed €100 towards the funding drive with a portion of all contributions used to purchase a EuroMillions ticket.

Ronan Cooney, National Lottery presents the cheque to Aidan Ray Chairman, Gallon Ray Community Centre and John O’Reilly, Gallon Ray House on behalf of the Little Rays’ syndicate from Drumgoon, Co. Cavan syndicate. Pic: Mac Innes Photography
Ronan Cooney, National Lottery presents the cheque to Aidan Ray Chairman, Gallon Ray Community Centre and John O’Reilly, Gallon Ray House on behalf of the Little Rays’ syndicate from Drumgoon, Co. Cavan syndicate. Pic: Mac Innes Photography

Speaking at a special celebratory event in Drumgoon, Co Cavan, head of the syndicate, Aidan McCabe said:

"We were fundraising for after school facilities in Gallonray House and we asked people and families in the area to contribute €100 to try and raise about €30,000.

We reached our target, thankfully, and in recompense for people at the time, the incentive was that we would purchase a EuroMillions ticket for ten draws with each member having an equal share of the ticket.

"The big message here is that we’re really, really delighted that the people who have supported us so much over the years are getting something back now.

"There has been an incredible buzz in the community for the past number of weeks and even more so now that we go into the history books as Ireland's biggest ever winning syndicate."

The syndicate have now become the biggest to win a top tier prize in a National Lottery game. Previously, the biggest ever winning lottery syndicate in Ireland was a 291 person syndicate from Confey GAA Club in Leixlip, Co. Kildare who won a €200,000 Lotto prize in 2004.

