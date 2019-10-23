News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cavan Gardaí arrest three after man is assaulted

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 08:11 AM

Gardaí in Cavan have arrested three people in connection with the assault and false imprisonment of a young man for four days.

It is said to have happened between Thursday last week and Sunday and follows the appearance of footage on social media.

Officers arrested two men and a woman, all in their 20s, on Monday on suspicion of an offense under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

All three were detained at Garda Stations in the North-East.

A 19-year-old man is being treated at a hospital in the North-East.

A 25-year-old man was charged last night and will appear before Carrickmacross District Court this morning.

The other two people arrested have been released and a file will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

