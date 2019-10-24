News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Cavalier and arrogant': FG launch stinging attack on Vote Gate TDs

'Cavalier and arrogant': FG launch stinging attack on Vote Gate TDs
Sean Kyne
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 03:27 PM

Senior Fine Gael figures have launched stinging attacks on Fianna Fáil TDs who voted on behalf of their colleagues in the Dáil, deeming their actions “cavalier” and “arrogant”.

Government chief whip Sean Kyne led the criticisms after a Dáil report failed to recommend disciplinary actions for TDs involved in the voting scandal.

“The irregularities in voting that occurred in this chamber last Thursday have severely damaged the position of trust given to every member of this House.

“The quality of our decisions has been called into question, decisions which affect the lives of everyone in this country,” said the whip to the Dáil.

The committee on procedure report today stopped short of recommending any sanctions for TDs Timmy Dooley, Niall Collins or Lisa Chambers involved in the voting controversy last Thursday.

But Mr Kyne took aim at the main Opposition party, amid concern within government and Fine Gael circles that the report is a whitewash.

Mr Kyne added: “Everyone can make a mistake. A TD can sit in the wrong seat - even though the voting panels are numbered.

"A TD can press the wrong button and vote in an unintended way.

READ MORE

Third arrest made in ongoing investigation into sale and supply of drugs in Clare

"But mistakes like these can be rectified easily as long as they are reported immediately, before the result is read into the official record.

“The deputies concerned have done a grave disservice to their mandate, to their constituents and to their colleagues. There is no way of explaining this away.

"It was wrong. It was thoughtless. It was cavalier. And it was arrogant.

Voting more than once is wrong and reckless. Voting for other deputies who are not in the chamber is wrong and reckless.

Fine Gael parliamentary party chairman Martin Heydon also was critical, saying the report had left outstanding questions.

These included why Mr Collins had voted on behalf of Mr Dooley six times and why he had no idea why he voted for his colleague.

Mr Heydon said: “There are many people outside of this house who would find it hard to believe many of the accounts included in the report.

"I myself, believe the facts as now confirmed in this report leave a number of unanswered questions.”

But Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin defended his TDs.

The Opposition leader said there had now been a “comprehensive” report and there was no evidence the irregular votes had influenced the outcome of Dáil motions.

Nonetheless, Mr Martin admitted it was "wrong" what his TDs had done and the practice of allowing TDs vote on behalf of a colleague had to end.

READ MORE

Two men arrested as part of investigation into sale and supply of drugs in Dublin

More on this topic

Justice Minister suggests Dáil examine German system in Vote Gate reviewJustice Minister suggests Dáil examine German system in Vote Gate review

Vote Gate scandal has eroded public confidence in politics, says Ceann ComhairleVote Gate scandal has eroded public confidence in politics, says Ceann Comhairle

Vote Gate: What the two TDs claim happened last ThursdayVote Gate: What the two TDs claim happened last Thursday

FG ministers brand Vote Gate report 'complete whitewash' after it recommends no sanctionsFG ministers brand Vote Gate report 'complete whitewash' after it recommends no sanctions


TOPIC: Voting in Dail

More in this Section

Daily Million players in Cork town urged to check tickets after €500k wonDaily Million players in Cork town urged to check tickets after €500k won

Minister Flanagan announces passage of Family Law Bill 2019Minister Flanagan announces passage of Family Law Bill 2019

Gardaí have legal obligation to seize CCTV footage when investigating crime, court hearsGardaí have legal obligation to seize CCTV footage when investigating crime, court hears

European Affairs Minister visibly upset in Dáil while responding to Essex truck discovery tragedyEuropean Affairs Minister visibly upset in Dáil while responding to Essex truck discovery tragedy


Lifestyle

You thought the days of having a drink in the sun were long gone.Video: Inside the first ‘sun bar’ where you can top up your vitamin D alongside a beer

From Adut Akech to Kaia Gerber, the British Fashion Council has picked its most influential faces in fashion.These are the 5 biggest models in the world right now

From Ushuaia to Tromsø, pack some of our planet’s best adventures into a six-month cruise.The first round-the-world expedition cruise has launched – and the best room costs up to £1million

From tweed patterns to military detailing, Prudence Wade picks out the most stylish skirts of the moment.Skirts aren’t just for summer: These are the best styles to wear this season

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »