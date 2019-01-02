NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Cattle rescued from slurry tank on farm in Co Tyrone

Wednesday, January 02, 2019 - 03:19 PM

Emergency services were called to an unsavoury festive rescue after Christmas as three cows fell into a stinking slurry pit on a farm.

A range of specialist crews from across Northern Ireland attended the incident at a farm outside Dromore, in Co Tyrone, on December 28 before sharing pictures from the incident on New Year’s Eve.

The cows were almost submerged in the slurry tank at a farm in Co Tyrone (Credit: NIFRS West/PA)

A spokeswoman for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used rescue lines to pull the animals free from the slurry pit.

“Gas monitors were used throughout the incident to continually monitor gas levels from the slurry.”

Aside from concerns around keeping down the Christmas dinner, rescuers also needed to consider the more serious risks from working amid toxic gasses from the slurry, hazards associated with “large animals in distress”, dangers of contamination or infection and other problems in the “dirty and hazardous conditions”.

Rescuers used special equipment to save the animals (Credit: NIFRS West/PA)

Despite the operation taking several hours, NIFRS reported no injuries to staff and three cows were successfully pulled from the mess.

“Well done to all our crews involved,” the service said in a Facebook post describing the incident.

Fire fighters used heavy machinery to lift the animals our of the slurry tank (Credit: NIFRS West/PA)

In a show of good humour, they added hashtags including #WorkingOffTheXmasDinner, #UpToOurNecksInIt and #NotJustFires.

One concerned Facebook user wrote: “Oh my word!! They’re lucky all survived!

“Slurry tanks are my worst fear when on the farms!!”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

CowsDromoreTyroneRescue

Related Articles

Three people escape injury after shot fired at house in Co Down

River Foyle volunteers see marked increase in 2018 rescues

Bumper year saw nine TV dramas and six films shot in Northern Ireland

Two arrested after reports of glass thrown during Belfast pantomime

More in this Section

UCD the most popular cycle destination in Ireland

16-year-old arrested in connection with Dublin takeaway shooting released without charge

Ross accuses 'legal insiders' of filibustering and delaying Judicial Appointments Bill

108,000 patients went without a hospital bed in 2018


Lifestyle

Jennifer Lopez discovers her ‘limitless power’ – here’s how to have a powerful 2019 of your own

Is drinking too much water bad for you?

Beat on the street: We chat to the buskers of Cork City

10 video games to get excited for about 2019

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »