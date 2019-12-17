News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cattle farmers blockade Dublin city centre as beef price row continues

Cattle farmers blockade Dublin city centre as beef price row continues
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 02:35 PM

Cattle farmers have shut off parts of Dublin city centre in an ongoing row over the price of beef.

Around 30 tractors and more than 50 farmers gathered along Stephen’s Green on Tuesday, in front of the historic Shelbourne Hotel, to highlight the plight of farming families who representatives claim are facing an anxious Christmas.

The row has been going on for months, with the price of beef at its lowest in years and many farmers saying they are struggling to survive and may be forced out of business without Government intervention.

The Bord Bia price index shows Irish prices for beef are now 50c/kg behind UK prices, and 25c/kg behind European prices.

Farmers block traffic in St Stephens Green in Dublin in protest at beef prices (Niall Carson/PA)
Farmers block traffic in St Stephens Green in Dublin in protest at beef prices (Niall Carson/PA)

Protests at the gates of meat processing plants across the country have ended in arrests and injuries, while a Chinese delegation was prevented from entering certain sites for inspections during the summer.

This month, a number of protests have been held outside Aldi and Lidl distribution centres, as Agriculture Minister Michael Creed comes under increased pressure to tackle the issue.

Farmers taking part in Wednesday’s protest said they were very aware of the time of year, and took special care to make sure bus and taxi lanes were not impeded.

They also took a smaller number of tractors than in previous protests to ensure less disruption to shoppers and businesses.

Tom Burke, a farmer from South Wicklow, said farming families are heading into a worrying Christmas period.

“Next year there won’t even be enough men to call a protest, because they’ll simply be out of business,” he said.

“If it goes over the Christmas into the new year, that’s another month’s holdiay without a pay rise for the farmer.

“We want an immediate price rise.

The protesters listed their demands for Agriculture Minister Michael Creed (Niall Carson/PA)
The protesters listed their demands for Agriculture Minister Michael Creed (Niall Carson/PA)

“A lot of these men don’t see any Santy Claus coming for this price rise, the same as Northern Ireland or England or Europe.

“Look at the jeeps or tractors here – there’s nothing new, no 2019 registrations, it’s all early 2000s, 1996 or 1997. Where is the money? It’s not here.

“It’s the price that concerns them and that’s why they’re standing out here today.”

The farmers’ group released a statement saying they were very “frustrated with the lack of action by our current Government to support an industry in distress”.

A letter was handed to Mr Creed, containing five demands:

– An immediate price increase in line with Teagasc research minimum base price of 4.17 euro/kg;

– Convening of an emergency meeting of the Beef Market Task Force;

– Removal of 30-, 24- and 16-month age limits;

– Removal of the 60-day residency rule; and

– Removal of the four-movement rule (which dictates that any animal taken for slaughter with more than four changes of ownership on its card will not qualify for the QAS bonus).

Michael Fitzpatrick, a farmer from Templemore, said the protest message was aimed directly at the minister.

“We need the taskforce to be called in immediately,” he said.

“If you get into a taxi, who sets the price? The taxi regulator – so the minister is wrong when he says he can’t set the price.

“If he does put in a regulator to set the price of beef, the beef marketing task force was supposed to do that.

“They put the name on it – if you’re talking about marketing anywhere in the world, you have to talk about money, that’s what the name of the committee is.”

More on this topic

Almost half of all burglary related claims occur between October and JanuaryAlmost half of all burglary related claims occur between October and January

Cormac MacConnell: Latest from the grass roots and doorstepsCormac MacConnell: Latest from the grass roots and doorsteps

New food industry installations must comply with new requirements to lower environmental impactNew food industry installations must comply with new requirements to lower environmental impact

Asking price of €7,500 per acre in West CorkAsking price of €7,500 per acre in West Cork


Beef priceDublinfarmersTOPIC: Farming

More in this Section

Killarney the engine of growth for Kerry tourism - reportKillarney the engine of growth for Kerry tourism - report

Labour condemns Govt's 'spurious and irrelevant' arguments delaying smoky coal banLabour condemns Govt's 'spurious and irrelevant' arguments delaying smoky coal ban

Minister confirms patronage for six new schoolsMinister confirms patronage for six new schools

Irish firm launches country's first coffee cup recycling schemeIrish firm launches country's first coffee cup recycling scheme


Lifestyle

Do pets cause asthma? Can you still exercise? Liz Connor explains everything you need to know.4 myths about asthma you should probably stop believing

How about ditching plastics, becoming a vegan gardener or stopping impulse buying?These are the best gardening New Year resolutions for 2020 – how many will you do?

From gyms and games rooms to a home cinema, the possibilities are endless. By Luke Rix-Standing.9 ways to make the most of a spare room

Don’t let ‘prosecco face’ get you down, says Katie Wright.5 party season skin problems and how to deal with them

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »