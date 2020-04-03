News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Catholic Church to provide special podcast series during Holy Week

Archbishop Eamon Martin
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, April 03, 2020 - 12:22 PM

The Catholic Church is to provide a daily podcast during Holy Week so parishioners can connect with their faith over Easter.

Faithcast, the weekly faith podcast from the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference, is launching a special Holy Week series which will focus on how people can celebrate in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Faithcast is a mixture of interviews, news and stories of faith from the Catholic Church in Ireland. The podcast is usually broadcast weekly.

Contributors to the series will reflect on the meaning and symbolism of each of the days of Holy Week, beginning with a reflection from Brother Richard Hendrick on Palm Sunday and taking us through the week, concluding on Easter Sunday with a message from Archbishop Eamon Martin.

Archbishop Eamon Martin described the podcasts as one of a number of ways the Catholic Church is using technology to connect with people across Ireland who are unable to attend mass due to the restrictions on movement.

“I invite people to tune in to our Holy Week reflections," he said.

There are many people feeling alone and isolated at the moment and we hope that our short pieces of audio can assist people in living Holy Week in their homes.

“This podcast series is just one of a number of digital opportunities that we have been offering to people during these days. I would like to thank all those priests and people putting out into the deep of the net at this time and connecting with their parishioners on the digital highways," he added.

Contributors to the Holy Week reflection series are:

Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Dromore and Primate of All Ireland; Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin; Bishop Fintan Monahan, Bishop of Killaloe; Caoimhe de Barra, CEO of Trócaire; Brother Richard Hendrick Ofm Cap; Father Vincent Sherlock of Achonry Diocese; Brenda Drumm, Catholic Communications Office; Ger Gallagher, Pastoral Worker in Dublin Diocese

