NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Catholic church reaffirms dignity of life

Saturday, May 25, 2019 - 07:06 AM

The Catholic church has reaffirmed the fundamental dignity of life on the anniversary of Ireland’s abortion referendum.

Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran said he was saddened at last year’s decision to liberalise the regime surrounding early terminations.

He said many voted for change with ambivalence and may not be happy with their choices.

“Today marks the first anniversary of the referendum which led to the legalisation of abortion in Ireland.

In marking this anniversary, we reaffirm our belief in the fundamental dignity and right to life of every human being from conception to natural death

“In marking this anniversary, we reaffirm our belief in the fundamental dignity and right to life of every human being from conception to natural death.

“This is not simply a matter of faith, it is what reason and common sense suggests.

“There remains a real sadness that the majority of Irish people, for a variety of reasons, said yes to abortion if not for themselves, then at least as an option for others.

“We believe that there are many who voted yes with a certain ambivalence and who may now not be entirely happy with their choice.”

He expressed gratitude that so many people remained committed to what he termed the Gospel of Life.

“The challenge now remains for us, in these changed circumstances, to find new and more effective ways to serve life and to bear witness to the essential goodness and beauty of every life.

“This is the mission of the new Council for Life established by the Irish Catholic Bishops, but it is a mission that we share with all who recognise the right to life, believers and non-believers alike.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

#Elections2019: Exit polls show surge of support for Greens as sorting of votes due to get underway

More on this topic

Survey finds Catholic schools want communion preparations done outside classroom

Pope issues law requiring Catholic priests and nuns to report clergy sexual abuse

Battle over school patronage: Marriages show change is inevitable

Bishop John Buckley pledges support for successor

KEYWORDS

abortionIreland

More in this Section

Man arrested after school gate murder

Man escapes car that entered the sea in Co Clare

Personalities may change but the issues remain, says Coveney in wake of May's Therexit

Supreme Court to consider state bid for appeal over Graham Dwyer data ruling


Lifestyle

All of the most opulent and OTT gowns from the Cannes Film Festival

H&M has announced its latest incredible designer collaboration – and it goes on sale tomorrow

Ask an expert: What’s the best way to quickly potty train my toddler?

Album review: Flying Lotus - Flamagra

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »