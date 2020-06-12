News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Catholic Church expect to hold confirmations in late summer

The Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference held by video call by Archbishop Eamon Martin and Archbishop Diarmuid Martin has heard public health guidelines will determine the number of children that can be confirmed at one time.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 02:02 PM

Confirmations in the Catholic Church may take place in the late summer.

In a statement at the end of this week's discussions, Bishops acknowledged how children and families continue preparation for the sacraments.

They say local arrangements will only take shape later in the late summer or early autumn.

They said in their statement: "In accordance with current public guidelines, bishops expect that the Sacrament of Confirmation will begin to be celebrated from late summer onwards.

"In arranging the celebrations, public health guidelines will determine the number of candidates that can be confirmed at a time.

"Local arrangements will only take shape later in the late summer/early autumn. Bishops acknowledged with gratitude how children and their families have continued in their preparation for the sacrament during these difficult days for everybody."

