Catherine Noone ‘campaigning and free to speak to who she wants’

Fine Gael says that Catherine Noone will continue campaigning for her seat in Dublin Bay North, despite recent controversies.

Fine Gael General Election candidate Ms Noone was quoted as describing Leo Varadkar as “autistic like, he’s on the spectrum, there’s no doubt about it”, in front of reporters from The Times, Ireland edition while out canvassing.

Ms Noone initially denied the report when pressed on the comments, before apologising when it was revealed they had been recorded, and went on to say: “I didn’t mean it in the sense of the actual illness or anything. I just mean he can be a bit wooden and lacking in empathy.” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has accepted Ms Noone’s apology (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Times, Ireland also reported that Ms Noone went on to give examples of potentially offensive words that could be used out of context, such as “special” and “n*****”, then clarified that she would never use the N-word.

It emerged in reporting last night that her party had decided against letting Ms Noone appear in a televised interview to explain her actions, and alleged the party would be pausing her campaign.

Party colleague Simon Coveney said on RTE on Wednesday night that Ms Noone had decided herself not to take part in any interviews. Paschal Donohoe spoke on the issue (Brian Lawless/PA)

On Thursday, Paschal Donohoe, the party’s director of elections, said that although the journalist had adequately sourced the article, the party was not preventing Ms Noone from campaigning or holding interviews.

“In terms of the status of Catherine’s campaign, she is out campaigning at the moment in Dublin Bay North and is actively working there to look to gain a second seat for Fine Gael,” he said.

“Catherine is free to do an interview with you, or whoever else at the point of her choosing.

“We of course understand while those families and those individuals we are most concerned about in this are those who would’ve been so upset regarding the comments on autism, and they are individuals and families who have been the utmost in our concerns over the last number of days.

“Catherine is free to do an interview with anyone she chooses.”

When asked if Ms Noone had hurt his party’s election chances, Mr Donohoe replied: “Those whose hurt I’m most concerned about are those who were upset at the comments.

“I have experience, as do most of my colleagues, of supporting those who are leading very full lives as citizens in our country and I understand first hand how upset they are at the comments that were made.

“I would like to apologise to those families, those citizens who felt what they did, and Catherine is responding to that within her own constituency.

“They are the people who are most important to me, and that her apology and our party apology is heard.”

On Tuesday, Ms Noone apologised, withdrew her remarks and Mr Varadkar accepted her apology – and said she would not face any sanctions.

Fine Gael ‘backing Catherine Noone election bid’

Fine Gael is backing Catherine Noone’s election bid in Dublin North, Richard Bruton said.

The Communications Minister said his colleague had made a serious mistake after she suggested Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was autistic.

Mr Bruton dismissed suggestions a video of Ms Noone was scrapped by his party headquarters and efforts were made to disadvantage her bid for election.

He said: “I think Catherine made a very serious mistake and both the Taoiseach and Tanaiste have shown and said that does not accord with our values but she has also made a very sincere apology and I accepted that.”

Mr Bruton is also standing in Dublin North.

Traditionally parties with multiple candidates in a constituency split the vote and request voters in different areas to give a first preference to particular candidates.

That helps ensure the more high-profile candidate does not record a surplus of first preferences and the other not enough to win election.

Mr Bruton said: “We are continuing to work together now to deliver two seats in Dublin Bay North.”

He joined Tanaiste Simon Coveney canvassing in Waterford.

Mr Bruton said Fine Gael headquarters made decisions every day on allocation of time and videos of General Election candidates.

He added: “That is not a matter to which I give any great significance.”

He said he expected the party to deliver two seats in Dublin Bay North.

Ms Noone is to write to autism organisations after apologising for calling the Taoiseach autistic.

Ms Noone was quoted as describing Mr Varadkar: “He’s autistic like, he’s on the spectrum, there’s no doubt about it.”

On Tuesday she withdrew her remarks and Mr Varadkar accepted her apology and said she would not face any sanctions.